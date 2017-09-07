Aaron King: Don’t girls count? How about some stories on volleyball?

I love having The Bee delivered directly to my home and walking out to my driveway and picking it up. I return to my home and I sit and drink a fresh cup of coffee, and read my Bee. I love my morning ritual of The Bee and coffee.
What I don’t love is unbalanced reporting. I am a father of daughters. My daughters are very involved in academics and in athletics. My daughters are quite in love with volleyball. I constantly tell my daughters “you can do anything you set your mind to.” I say to them, “You are equal.”
But The Bee tells my daughters something different. Every day there are articles about local high school football. Volleyball, that my girls love so much, also a fall sport, is played at a very high level! Fans of volleyball (and there are a lot) are spoiled by teams like Pitman, Turlock, Buhach Colony, Tracy and the list goes on.
I’m not asking for Title IX equality, but I am asking for equal exposure. I’ve emailed The Bee asking them to report on girls sports. I have specifically offered to sponsor an advertisement so as to get volleyball scores, stats and standings included in the paper. I have gotten had no response.
When I tell my daughters that they are equally important, can you show them that I’m not incorrect?
Aaron King, Hilmar
