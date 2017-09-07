Letters to the Editor

Kelly Huggins: Thank you to those who rescued us from the slum on 9th Street

September 07, 2017 12:00 PM

We would like to thank the following for their services and support in rescuing us from the slum of the 9th Street studio apartments. This never would have been possible without the services of: the Modesto police and fire departments; city of Modesto; Telecare Recovery; Turning Point Community Programs; the Community Service Agency; Sierra Construction Co.; the four hotels that welcomed us with open arms with a blessed two-week stay. There were also many loyal residents and friends that helped in the time of crisis.

Most of all were the wonderful volunteers and the Guardian Angels of Modesto. There are no words and not enough “thank yous” for your love & support! We love you Modesto.

Kelly and Tanya Huggins, Modesto

  Comments  

