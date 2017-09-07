Meredydd Ian Riggall: Questioning who hacked DNC is high-speed nonsense

The Veteran Intelligence Professional for Sanity claim, sited in George Parry’s article (“Was DNC’s server even hacked? New evidence says no; Mueller should investigate that,” Page 1B, Sept. 3), that the DNC’s server was not hacked and that it is some sort of inside job perpetrated by the DNC for some unknown purpose is based on the sole “fact” that the file was downloaded at 22.7 mbps and that the only way such speeds can be reached is with a direct connection of some sort.
I live in a semi-rural community and have 30 mbps to my home. My cell phone is getting wireless download speeds of over 25 meg through my network. It is not uncommon for highly industrialized city centers to have 100 mbps and even Gigabyte speeds to homes and businesses.
Interesting how two “smoking gun” stories reach the Issues and Ideas page on the same day. One has concrete evidence support accusations of Trump’s Russia collusion. The other with trumped up garbage any self-respecting computer geek would uncover within minutes, under 30 for me – being a retired geek.
Meredydd Ian Riggall, Diablo Grande
Editor’s note: The editor chose the stories because both related to the investigation of a possible connection between Russian intelligence and the Trump campaign.
Comments