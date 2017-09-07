Mike Simpson: Does Bee really believe twin teens assaulted two grown men?

Re “Charged as adults, they might be tried as juveniles” (Page 3A, June 11): When The Bee publishes a story that leads the reader to a conclusion that these two 17-year-old girls – both weighing about 95 pounds – are hardened criminal masterminds and kidnappers who beat and forced two men – Jorge, 30, about 165 pounds, and Paul, 20, about 160 pounds – to do their bidding, it’s not fair!
Brittney and Tiffany McKinney are not hardened criminals, as these men testified at a pre-trial for the twins’ co-defendant, Sergio Valdez. These two men sought out these girls, drank and caroused with them all weekend. They fought, Paul was hurt and the girls took Paul to Doctors Medical Center, who contacted police.
The police or district attorney should have asked, “What were you men doing drinking and partying with known minors?”
The girls both have been in jail for a year. Why is bail $1.5 million; they had no priors? Pre-trial is next year after a Proposition 57 determination is made by Juvenile Court whether they can be charged as adults. We need truth and justice now.
Mike Simpson, Modesto
