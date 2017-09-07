Bob Gould: We’re letting the tail wag the dog, but only to the right

Why does the GOP like minority rule? Since the GOP took control of Congress, they have let the Freedom Caucus faction (formerly the tea party) prevent useful bills from passing. This extreme right-leaning group is only 20 percent of the party. There only goal is to reduce the federal government to only the Department of Defense.
With Donald Trump as our leader, the GOP goal is to satisfy this “base.” The base is now less than 30 percent of the total voting public and shrinking. Does this make sense?
Trump was elected as a minority president. Polls shouldn’t drive the government. But, when over 80 percent want to fix Obamacare instead of repeal it, shouldn’t Congress listen? For many years, over 80 percent of the public have favored minimum forms of gun control. We need majority rule. Give Congress back to the Democrats.
Bob Gould, Groveland
