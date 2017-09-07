Letters to the Editor

Bob Gould: We’re letting the tail wag the dog, but only to the right

September 07, 2017 10:56 AM

Why does the GOP like minority rule? Since the GOP took control of Congress, they have let the Freedom Caucus faction (formerly the tea party) prevent useful bills from passing. This extreme right-leaning group is only 20 percent of the party. There only goal is to reduce the federal government to only the Department of Defense.

With Donald Trump as our leader, the GOP goal is to satisfy this “base.” The base is now less than 30 percent of the total voting public and shrinking. Does this make sense?

Trump was elected as a minority president. Polls shouldn’t drive the government. But, when over 80 percent want to fix Obamacare instead of repeal it, shouldn’t Congress listen? For many years, over 80 percent of the public have favored minimum forms of gun control. We need majority rule. Give Congress back to the Democrats.

Bob Gould, Groveland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars 0:19

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars
Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video