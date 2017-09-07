Letters to the Editor

Donald Ulrich: Don’t spend my tax money on useless electric cars

September 07, 2017 10:51 AM

Re “State ready to start dealing on electric cars?” (Another View, Sept. 2): For someone who doesn’t believe that modern gas-driven vehicles cause global warming, Assemblyman Phil Ting’s bill is really irritating . A $10,000 incentive to buy an electric car? A $3 billion bill to taxpayers? We have many more important issues for taxpayers to fund. How about higher education? Your statement that electric cars are zero-emission is ridiculous. The electricity has to be generated somewhere, usually with coal or natural gas.

Donald Ulrich, Denair

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars 0:19

Driver falls asleep, hits three parked cars
Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service
You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video