Donald Ulrich: Don’t spend my tax money on useless electric cars

Re “State ready to start dealing on electric cars?” (Another View, Sept. 2): For someone who doesn’t believe that modern gas-driven vehicles cause global warming, Assemblyman Phil Ting’s bill is really irritating . A $10,000 incentive to buy an electric car? A $3 billion bill to taxpayers? We have many more important issues for taxpayers to fund. How about higher education? Your statement that electric cars are zero-emission is ridiculous. The electricity has to be generated somewhere, usually with coal or natural gas.
Donald Ulrich, Denair
Comments