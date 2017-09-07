Letters to the Editor

Arlene M. Avila: Jeff Denham listened to our concerns on healthcare

September 07, 2017 10:43 AM

I thank Congressman Jeff Denham and his legislative assistant, John Mark Kolb along with his senior field representative Dana Ferreira for attending a recent meeting to discuss health care and health insurance issues in our area. The concerns addressed were: shortage of physicians, hospital admitting orders, non-acceptance of new Medicare patients by various providers, access to choice of doctors or providers, loss of insurance, reimbursement rates, prescription drug costs and the loss of health care clinics.

Many of these issues are of deep concern to all those who are insured but especially to Medicare patients. We felt our voices were heard and we were encouraged to continue to update Rep. Denham and his staff of ongoing issues in this area.

Arlene M. Avila,

