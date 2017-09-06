Pete Sandoval: I’ve been in riots, and you’re smarter to stay away from them

As a young man growing up in the ’60s, I was a member of the National Guard. My regular job was to drive a Goodwill Truck for minimum wage. As a Guard member, I got to attend the Watts riots, the People’s Park fiasco and the Hunter’s Point riots. I was also at floods and other acts of nature. At all of these events, I only wanted for them to be over so I could go home.
I had a lot of time to think about things that really matter, like family and my health and safety. Anything could go wrong when you deploy. Since I am now older and wiser, I have a bit of advice: Don’t attend anything that might turn into a riot. Sometimes you may even be injured by one of the “good guys.” Tempers run thin after a few hours and some events go on for days. So just stay home and throw soft objects at your TV.
Pete Sandoval, Modesto
