Lucy Herrera: I work, pay taxes, volunteer; DACA gave me those opportunities

I am a Dreamer and I cannot believe the hateful comments I am hearing in the community I have called home for 27 years.
My story is like that of many others – brought here by my mother when I was 4 on a tourist visa. I haven’t been to Mexico in 27 years; I didn’t know I was undocumented until I was 16 and couldn’t get a driver’s license. Good student, good grades, never in trouble. I went to college but couldn’t find a good job because of my immigration status.
Receiving DACA was the greatest moment in my life. So may doors opened that had been slammed before. I got a work permit and was able to find a job at a mortgage company; now I have my NMLS loan originator license making enough money to support my three daughters as a single mom. I pay taxes, I volunteer, I am a member of the Modesto Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. I also explain that these young Dreamers are stuck between where they are “not American enough” and where they are “not Mexican enough.” As for those who say “Why didn’t you do it the right way?” there is no right way.Our immigration system is broken.
I am not afraid anymore. United we stand, divided we fall.
Lucy Herrera, Modesto
Comments