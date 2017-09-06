Lynn Breshears: Americans of conscience will fight for the Dreamers

In the years of a teacher’s career, hundreds of students pass through the classroom door. If that door is in California’s Central Valley, it’s certain that future Dreamers were among them. This letter is to them.
Your teachers knew you were special, the bright-eyed eager one who gladly shouldered the responsibility of being your family’s hope for the future. You graced our classrooms. If you are now in the DACA program, you are well on your way to fulfilling those hopes and dreams. If you’re a Dreamer, you have no criminal record, are in fact most likely to be in college and/or well employed. You’ve kept your end of the bargain, paid your fees, emerged from the shadows and exposed yourself to a compassionate government.
Now a different government has failed you. Through no fault of your own you might lose your home, your job and your dreams of college. Lies will be told about you to justify this.
Dreamers, please believe in your friends, neighbors and co-workers. Americans of conscience and decency will fight for you. Entaras en mi corazon.
Lynn Breshears, Coulterville
