Arnulfo De La Cruz: Saving the Dreamers is now America’s top priority

As Executive Vice President of SEIU Local 2015 – California’s largest long term care local – I know the positive impact immigrants have on our community. Our membership is the Central Valley, hailing from all parts of the world and speaking eight languages. Our members are united by their shared love of our great country and commitment to taking care of the most vulnerable of society.
This decision to destroy the hopes and aspirations of thousands of hard-working, law-abiding young people who have called this country home for basically their entire lives is cruel, short-sighted and wrong. We will continue to stand by our immigrant sisters and brothers in face of these attacks and stand together in collective action with all Americans who stand for unity and justice.
We call not only on the Republican leadership in Washington to pass the bipartisan Dream Act but for all of us – Democrat or Republican; liberal or conservative – who support the Dreamers to make comprehensive immigration reform our top priority. When we stand together, we rise together.
Arnulfo De La Cruz, Executive Vice President, SEIU Local 215
