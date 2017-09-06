Marianne Villalobos: Don’t desert the Dreamers just because Trump removed their protection

Sometimes, doing the right and compassionate thing serves our own interests; that is certainly the case with support for the Dreamers. These young people have taken full advantage of the opportunity DACA provided them to study, work and contribute through their talents as well as the taxes and economic contributions they make to our communities.
President Trump acted to end DACA on Tuesday. Congress must act quickly to offer a path to legal status for the Dreamers. The Republican sponsored RAC Act offers several pathways, including the military, education and employment, similar to DACA provisions.
A concern, however, is that Republicans might be exacting a quid pro quo, allowing a pathway to legal status only if funding for Trump’s border wall is attached. The border wall would be neither a practical nor economical solution. It is fraught with controversy and could kill any bill for the Dreamers.
Let’s urge Congress to act promptly and wisely to enact legislation to offer Dreamers a definitive path to become legal residents in the only country they know. They need us now and we certainly need them now and in the future, as workers, professionals, contributing community members and proud and dedicated citizens.
Marianne Villalobos, Modesto
Comments