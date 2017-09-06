Marvin Dole: Blame Obama for turmoil over rescinding rule protecting Dreamers

There has much hand-wringing resulting from the recent action taken by POTUS who rescinded an illegal executive order issued by the previous president. President Obama repeatedly stated that he was not authorized to act as a monarch by issuing an executive order such as DACA and then, under political pressure, issued just such order that has now resulted in political, social and legal turmoil.
The passing of laws is the responsibility of Congress. The POTUS swore to implement and enforce laws passed by Congress and to uphold the Constitution. If, for example, a law is objectionable for whatever reason, Congress has the responsibility to rescind that law or pass one that is constitutional and can be enforced by the POTUS.
For a sitting president to perpetuate an illegal executive order, likewise, would be unconstitutional.
If a sitting POTUS issues executive orders bypassing Congress’s responsibility, that would perpetuate a terrible illegal precedent for future POTUS. In that event, we do not need a Congress, only a monarch such as we had prior to 1776.
Marvin Dole, Modesto
