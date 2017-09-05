Christine A. Scheele: Berkeley liberals are violent, not like the conservatives

Re “Take note, liberals: Ultraconservative speech protected, too” (Page 10A, Sept. 1): Another op-ed labeling myself and rightists as anti-democratic hatemongers. While writer Daniel Borenstein schools the wondrously benevolent liberal mob in free speech, he slams the right with ugly incrimination. “Right wing bigotry,” “Conservative extremists craving publicity,” “Come to bash feminism, Muslims, Silicon Valley and higher ed.”
Further, he blames liberal violence on infiltrating black-shirt anarchists, cutting loose the so-called peaceful anti-Trumpers. Yet these run-of-the-mill libs encircled a lone frightened woman in a Trump T-shirt and pummeled anyone daring to disagree in Berkeley. Borenstein et al aren’t about truth, even if he touts free speech. The “peaceful” Berkeley libs; watch them on action. They are frighteningly anti-American, violent and full of threatening intent.
Christine A. Scheele, Modesto
