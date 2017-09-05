Jill Jones: Media should concentrate on heroes, not terrorists like antifa

Re “Combat rescue pilot remembered as the ‘real deal’” (Front page, Sept. 3): Major Keith Altenhofen fought, and yes died, for our rights and freedoms. All of our rights and freedoms. All of everybody’s rights and freedoms. Antifa and their ilk “fight” – and I use the term loosely – because what they do could be more accurately described as domestic terrorism to suppress those same rights and freedoms.
The media lauds antifa as heroes, and hugely ignores true heroes, Major Keith Altenhofen among them. Let that sink in. Major Keith Altenhofen got a write-up in The Modesto Bee because he was a “local” hero. How many non-local heroes does The Modesto Bee ever write up? My prayers are for Major Keith Altenhofen’s family, his friends, his fellow service members. Veterans, those fallen, those serving, my heartfelt thank you, and my prayers always.
Jill Jones, Modesto
