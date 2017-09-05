Theodore F. Mills: Want to see real sacrifice, NFL? Read about Major Altenhofen

Re “Combat rescue pilot remembered as the ‘real deal’” (Front page, Sept. 3): Ken Carlson’s article about “Real Deal” Major Keith Altenhofen should be required reading by every NFL employee from the commissioner to the team owners to players union members down to equipment managers.
The article depicts only a sliver if the true adversity our soldiers face on duty and off. The sacrifices made by those who protect our freedom is palpable every Sunday when we tailgate and watch football. Maybe then the NFL could grasp the importance of our national anthem and our flag to the vast majority of their audience. Without an audience, the NFL would simply cease to exist. Just ask their sponsors, and the consumers who foot the bill.
Theodore F. Mills, Modesto
Comments