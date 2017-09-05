Letters to the Editor

Theodore F. Mills: Want to see real sacrifice, NFL? Read about Major Altenhofen

September 05, 2017 1:45 PM

Re “Combat rescue pilot remembered as the ‘real deal’” (Front page, Sept. 3): Ken Carlson’s article about “Real Deal” Major Keith Altenhofen should be required reading by every NFL employee from the commissioner to the team owners to players union members down to equipment managers.

The article depicts only a sliver if the true adversity our soldiers face on duty and off. The sacrifices made by those who protect our freedom is palpable every Sunday when we tailgate and watch football. Maybe then the NFL could grasp the importance of our national anthem and our flag to the vast majority of their audience. Without an audience, the NFL would simply cease to exist. Just ask their sponsors, and the consumers who foot the bill.

Theodore F. Mills, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma
DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general
Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:40

Body armor saves officer from knife attack

View More Video