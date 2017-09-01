Richard Ornelas: Ship of state is listing, we must stand united or sink

The current condition of our nation’s ship of state is, as I predicted in January, not as calm and steady as We the People would have hoped. Instead, we have taken off into some very troubled waters. I advised us all to hold onto our hats and each other because it could be a very bumpy ride. Well, it has been only months into the drama and those of us who foresaw this shipwreck coming are already in the lifeboats trying to help our fellow citizens climb aboard.
The good news is that there is solid land ahead, but we must continue to row together or we will be left to drift apart. Hopefully, when we get to dry land there will be no wall blocking our entrance. Together, those of us on the left, right and center can co-exist and continue to make America great again. United we stand, divided we sink.
Richard Ornelas, Modesto
