Joel J. Knox: Finally we’re getting some businesses in southeast Merced

Merced’s Golden Valley Neighborhood Association has not been in the news in quite some time. This association, which has been meeting since 2002, advocates for a safe, strong Merced and improved infrastructure. The association is committed to the development of the southeast portion of the city, consistent with the village concept in the city’s General Plan. Members are devoted to promoting the establishment of businesses to serve residents’ basic needs.
Thankfully, the Merced City Council heeded our pleas and allowed the “Merced Gateway Project” to proceed. It will bring much needed businesses to our area.
The GVNA commends the council for recognizing that business development in southeastern Merced not only offers a more convenient option for residents to shop but provides incentives for the downtown and Merced Mall to invest in much-needed improvements.
We are grateful to the developer, Gateway Park Development Partners, LLC, the Pluim Family Partnership and Councilman Josh Pedrozo for their actions to address neighborhood concerns through regular attendance at our meetings the past six years..
After all this time, it looks like the city is finally willing to address the needs of all the residents who live here, not just cater to the interests of a select few property and business owners in northern Merced. Why did it take so long?
Joel J. Knox, Merced
