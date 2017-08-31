Glenn Reed: Sun-Star doesn’t speak for me when complains about President

I hardly ever react to your editorial opinions, but I must take exception to “What the nation thinks of its president” (Our View, Aug. 24). All the criticisms you quoted were based upon what has been contained in some very biased liberal newspapers. You quote the Bloomberg View (whose editor came from the New York Times) the Los Angeles Times, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Washington Post and the New York Times as representing what the nation thinks.
What the nation thinks and what the publications mentioned above print are two different things. I can’t remember ever agreeing with the opinions you print and certainly not those of the liberal press. I read the articles inserted into the so-called news in the Internet daily. I am amazed at how the items are spun to make conservatives, and yes, our president, look bad.
Our President would do just fine if the so-called Democratic people and organizations would provide support instead of criticism. President Trump won the election, and you all need to get onboard instead of whining about your loss. I wasn’t too happy about who was the president for the past eight years, but trying to undermine him never entered my mind.
Glenn Reed, Merced
