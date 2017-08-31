Ed Keene: White supremacist a disgrace to my beloved Corps

I’m a retired Marine First Sergeant, Republican, NRA Life Member, generally conservative and voted for Donald Trump. I’ve just started my ninth year as a special education teacher. I’ll try to write this without using a few of the “special words” I learned in the Marine Corps.
Nathan Damigo is like what you might step in and can’t scrape off your shoe. His problem is not PTSD, but that he is low-life scum. He might have served in the Marine Corps, but he was never really a Marine. Rather, he is a disgrace to my beloved Marine Corps and to humanity itself.
I’ve learned a thing or two about equality and people in my 70 years. In boot camp 60 guys live in the same room, sleep in the same beds, wear the same clothes, eat the same food, do the same thing every day. They share the same emotions. You quickly learn to know people by who they are. There is only one race, the human race! Sunday morning there was a story about a Marine hero on Page 13A (“Marine dog combat vet honored at burial”), but The Bee featured a scumbag on the front page! Shame!
Ed Keene, Modesto
Comments