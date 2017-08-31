Letters to the Editor

Carole Kamrar: Tell us how you really feel, Bee editorial board

August 31, 2017 3:51 PM

Re “Sure, condemn racists, but president still deserves blame” (Page 10A, Aug. 18): The Editorial board’s wording and the headlines on the articles on the opinion page seem more like an agenda than an “opinion.” It is colorful to use words such as narcissistic, braggadocio, intimidate, racists, ethical conflicts, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, anti-Semites, morally defective, miscreants, haters and cretins, but all in one “opinion” piece?

Supporters of the president are told they are keeping company with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites, all morally defective and racist. Vile venting against half of the voters in the last Presidential election. I love to read news. Good reporting is an art. Good reporting doesn’t slant information toward an agenda. It is difficult to write a good article. Of course this was not a news article, it was The Bee Editorial Board’s “opinion.”

Carole Kamrar, Modesto

