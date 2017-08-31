Letters to the Editor

Betty J. Martin: Thanks for the 4-way stop at Floyd; it will save lives

August 31, 2017 3:47 PM

Thank you to the city of Modesto for not waiting for someone to be killed when they installed stop signs on Floyd and Millbrook, where kids cross Floyd from the high school and the junior high. It didn’t happen until two homes, on the corners of Floyd and Millbrook, were crashed into for this to happen. One car went into the house; it still hasn’t been repaired. But when I saw the four-way stop, I knew there was someone in city hall who cared to make a priority of these streets. This four-way stop will save lives and houses.

Betty J. Martin, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA
More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims
Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

View More Video