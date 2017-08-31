Betty J. Martin: Thanks for the 4-way stop at Floyd; it will save lives

Thank you to the city of Modesto for not waiting for someone to be killed when they installed stop signs on Floyd and Millbrook, where kids cross Floyd from the high school and the junior high. It didn’t happen until two homes, on the corners of Floyd and Millbrook, were crashed into for this to happen. One car went into the house; it still hasn’t been repaired. But when I saw the four-way stop, I knew there was someone in city hall who cared to make a priority of these streets. This four-way stop will save lives and houses.
Betty J. Martin, Modesto
