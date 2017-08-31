Ken Westervelt: If Trump was doing a better job, there would be less to criticize

Several letters to the editor have appeared in The Bee on how The Bee is picking on poor Mr. Don in Washington. Have they not seen all the reports in multiple other newspapers or even on the national TV news letting the American people know what a terrible job he’s doing?
Instead of writing The Bee, why not write to “their” president and tell him to act like a president and not an incompetent bully. Maybe if the president wouldn’t threaten to close national parks, ban “certain” people from serving their country, recognize global warming, show the American people his hidden tax returns, pardon a public servant who discriminated against others based on race and who worked to get the respect of his own party members who have spoken out on how badly he handled the Charlottesville matter, there would be more good things for The Bee to report.
I’m betting at this point he will do no more than the Red Cross is already doing for the hurricane victims in Houston and those who are unhappy with modbee will expect The Bee to say he is a hero.
Ken Westervelt, Modesto
