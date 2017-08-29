Letters to the Editor

Vera Franco: Those nighttime drone flights are ruining my communion with the stars

August 29, 2017 12:40 PM

I understand that since the Modesto police department’s drone project has been released it has assisted in thwarting several crimes and I am grateful for that. However as I sit on a regular basis with family to appreciate the natural view of the stars, it becomes annoying to be interrupted with the pouring out of drones. Sunday, Aug. 27, was no exception. Now they take it for granted that they have the right to cloud the skies and hinder a person’s God-given ability to enjoy the celestial night skies.

It was my understanding that drone flights were not to be done at night. There isn’t just one or two flying at a time; it’s five or six. Are these pilots and individuals considering how they possibly effect the community? Have thought that a person’s religious beliefs and worship may be compromised?

We have the right to exercise what has been given to us by a higher authority. Regardless of the reasons for flying drones, we should be able to go outside look up at the stars give thanks without overzealous drones interrupting. Its something that needs to be reevaluated.

Vera Franco, Modesto

