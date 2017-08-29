Scott Ericksen: Bee needs to show more balance in its opinions

The constant bashing of the Republican party is getting really old. Cherry picking letters to the editor to make President Trump and Rep. Jeff Denham look bad seems pretty biased. It’s fine to print some, but this newspaper gave Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and most Democrats a fat pass when they handled things wrong or said something dumb. Republicans aren’t given the same treatment.
I enjoy reading The Modesto Bee daily and I understand everyone is entitled to their opinions, but I am considering ending my subscription to this overall great newspaper because of this. I think this newspaper is superior to many of the large papers. My suggestion is to bring up the bad about Republicans if need be in editorials and letters to the editor, but also bring in the other side in the same article so people understand both sides of the issue.
I believe if The Modesto Bee doesn’t change their editorial balance, I am afraid economically the newspaper will struggle with subscriptions in an already tough market. Thank you for all the hard work you and your staff put into the newspaper but please consider my opinion.
Scott Ericksen, Modesto
Editor’s note: The Bee appreciates all subscribers; we post all letters that meet our requirements (200 or fewer words and not libelous) to www.modbee.com/opinions/letters-to-the-editor. We print letters in the newspaper as space permits but we are rarely forced to leave any out.
