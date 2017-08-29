Tom Gookin: Why are fires bigger? Because we don’t fight them like we used to

Why are fires bigger now? Climate change? No. Ignorance? Yes. Some reasons:
▪ 50 million trees now, 10 million trees 50 years ago.
▪ No logging means no lookouts, thicker forests and no skid trails to get to fires.
▪ No 10-man logging crew every 15 miles with a bulldozer, water truck and fire cache. Fifty years ago, there were five or six in each forest.
▪ No stations with guards throughout forest. Fifty years ago, every Forest Service employee had this job description: firefighter. Every truck was equipped with an ax, shovel and water. Every employee had a hard hat, long-sleeve shirt and boots; now they wear sunvisors, Bermuda shorts and sandals; they run when they hear the word fire.
▪ 50years ago, the fire boss knew every road and what time the wind switched in Clavey canyon. Now, it’s somebody from North Carolina trained in putting out swamp fires.
▪ Wild and Scenic River restrictions mean you can’t take dozer within a quarter-mile of the river. You can’ draft water from a stream or dump retardent without a biologist checking for endangered species.
▪ Fifty years ago attacking the fire meant hitting it hard, not looking for the best wifi reception for a command post.
In 72 years, I’ve yet to see a computer put a fire out.
Tom Gookin (firefighter, 1961-70), Oakdale
