Sandy Dieker: It took a big team to help young women get better at golf

On Aug. 26, the Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club sponsored a clinic for the seven Modesto high school girls golf teams at the Nor-Cal Performance Golf Center on McHenry Avenue.
We had 27 girls from five of the high schools teams in attendance as well as their coaches. Three LPGA pros – Dana Arnold Ebster, Keri Arnold Langley and Pat Hurst – conducted the clinic with the assistance of John Ebster, golf fitness coach, and Milan Matroni, MJC women’s golf coach. The girls rotated among training stations – putting, driving and chipping and were provided lunch.
The Nor-Cal Performance Golf Center, owned by Mark and Keri Langley, donated their time and facility for this event. We also received donations from three local business which made the event a huge success – MOCSE Federal Credit Union, Cost Less Foods and Safeway.
The Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club thanks all those in the golf community who volunteered their time and energy, especially Judy Drobnick, Rosalie Schmierer, Marlene Anderson and Blanche Maguire. Thank you all for your kind donations and for helping to further the future of women’s golf.
Sandy Dieker, Captain, Modesto Muni Niners
