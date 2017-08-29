Girish Parikh: We need a new word to describe religion in politics

The word geopolitics is in www.dictionary.com. But I have coined the word religiopolitics. As its name implies, religiopolitics means politics in religions. As we know, religions and faiths are also polluted by politics in this age of Kali, the age of quarrels!
Politics in religions and faiths might not be like conventional politics, but nonetheless there is politics in almost all religions and faiths.
When a religious organization accumulates lots of money and properties, politics to acquire control is likely to begin.
Several years ago I was editor of a newsletter of one religious organization. The president of the organization was fired. One other group wanted to capture control and asked me to publish the names from the group announcing they were now in charge. I refused to do it and told them that I would publish the names of the president and other officers decided by the chief Swami.
I could function successfully as the editor as I had full support of the previous president and later that of the new president.
Girish Parikh, Modesto
