Juan Vazquez: Denham ignores me, blocks me and disrespects me

I am done trying to communicate with my “unRepresentative” Jeff Denham. I have tried going to his mobile district office during hours, to town hall meetings and even to his office, but I usually don’t get a response from him for months at a time. I have tried scheduling meetings, but get absolutely no response from his staff. I’m not the only one who has had the same experience. I have even tried reaching out through Facebook as a last resort, but all that ever did was get me blocked from liking, following, messaging and sharing content from his page.
Just this week I received a misleading mailer. Jeff Denham needs to spend less time sending out misleading information. We the people of CA10 see through it.
It’s no wonder why his constituents are actively organizing against him and working to unseat Jeff Denham. We need to start moving past writing and protesting against Denham because he doesn’t care. It is time to plan for the 2018 election; we need a massive people’s movement. We also need to elect a representative who is not bought by corporate donors from outside of the district as Denham has been bought.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
