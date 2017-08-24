Ginevra Jamieson: Riding a bicycle in this town is scary and now so very sad

My husband is an avid cyclist. Almost every day he is riding on the roads around Modesto. He always wears his helmet. He has a bright light on the front of his bike and a flashing red light on the back. He rides defensively. However, we both are aware that there is no way for him to protect himself in every situation. Each time he heads out on a ride there is a bit of worry. I ask him to be careful and to please come home. I worry about getting that phone call, or that knock on the door and I am relieved when he returns. My heart is heavy for the Pershall family and the law enforcement communities with whom he served. It is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved.
Ginevra Jamieson, Modesto
