Susan Reed: There’s a tragedy waiting to happen near Great Valley Academy

I have lived on a side street off of Tully Road for seven years. Every year we residents must deal with trying to get into the turn lane to go down our street to get home; invariably, it’s blocked all the way down from Great Valley Academy parking lot to past Woodrow Avenue, leaving us to find alternate routes.
Because I live close to Tully, parents block my driveway as they walk to the school to get their kids. I understand because I would also walk them to the car on this busy street; but I wouldn’t block a driveway. So I have to wait for them to come back to their cars to leave!
Between the closed turning lane to blocking my driveway to near misses with the parents in line to get into the parking lot, this is getting scary! This needs to be addressed. I pray it will be before a child gets run over. It’s not a great place to have a school. The parking and streets need to be addressed by the city of Modesto. It is a hazard. A tragedy is about to happen.
Susan Reed, Modesto
