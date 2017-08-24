David Graybeal: Get this guy out before it’s too late

I couldn’t believe what I was watching on TV last night. That “rally” in Phoenix was horrible. I always thought of Donald Trump as a con man; that proved he’s not a con man but a lunatic! As my wife and I watched, we kept saying, “This guy is the President of the United States?” Being retired, after working in a food-processing plant for 43 years, anyone from Plant Manager to H.R. supervisor to shift supervisor to a general laborer would be terminated for this sort of job performance. We need him out now!
I’ve seen enough obstruction of justice over the Russian investigation to impeach him immediately. C’mon, Republican Congress or Robert Mueller, get him out now before it’s too late.
David Graybeal, Ceres
Comments