Letters to the Editor

David Graybeal: Get this guy out before it’s too late

August 24, 2017 07:31 PM

I couldn’t believe what I was watching on TV last night. That “rally” in Phoenix was horrible. I always thought of Donald Trump as a con man; that proved he’s not a con man but a lunatic! As my wife and I watched, we kept saying, “This guy is the President of the United States?” Being retired, after working in a food-processing plant for 43 years, anyone from Plant Manager to H.R. supervisor to shift supervisor to a general laborer would be terminated for this sort of job performance. We need him out now!

I’ve seen enough obstruction of justice over the Russian investigation to impeach him immediately. C’mon, Republican Congress or Robert Mueller, get him out now before it’s too late.

David Graybeal, Ceres

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final

    Isaac Sharp, Johnny Silveira and the Hilmar High football team defeated Trans-Valley League foe Modesto Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI final on Nov. 25, 2017, at Lincoln High in Stockton.

Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final

Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final 1:06

Hilmar routs Modesto Christian in D6 final
Local firefighters pose for calendar to help cat rescue 1:39

Local firefighters pose for calendar to help cat rescue
Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title

View More Video