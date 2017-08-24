Christopher C. Doll: Don’t criticize Trump? But that’s our moral obligation

Re “Those who hate Trump dividing us” (Letters, Aug. 23): The writer says President Trump “can’t get much done because the liberals in this country and The Bee attempt to shoot down anything this president tries to do.” Also, the writer says we should respect the president and not criticize him.
However, Republicans control both houses of Congress, so Trump does not require any non-GOP support to enact his agenda. He’s failed because he has no command of policy details and is often fighting with his own party.
Further, Trump’s pathological dishonesty and fitful behavior have become the hallmark of his presidency. These are not partisan concerns, which is why he’s been condemned by Democrats, Republicans, independents, business and religious leaders, former NSA and CIA directors, former Trump supporters and even the Wall Street Journal and Fox News.
Democracy is not a spectator sport we engage in once every four years. Speaking truth to power is our civic duty when those in office abuse their power. In fact, President Kennedy’s favorite quote was Dante’s dictum that “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”
Christopher C. Doll, Salida
Comments