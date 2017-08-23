Kathleen Peixoto: Let’s tell the world there’s ‘no room for racism’ in Oakdale

While Oakdale suffers from many of the same problems of communities throughout our nation – street drugs, gangs and homelessness – it is a wonderful place to live. We are a proud community. We are proud to be the Cowboy Capital of the World. We stand proud when we are in the news; when our Oakdale High School Mustangs football team wins the state championship, we rise to the occasion and stand on freeway overpasses to proudly welcome them home.
When the Oakdale Police Dept. asks for donations of school supplies, we rise to the occasion, donating enough supplies to fill two police cruisers. When tens of thousands of tourists from all corners of world pass through annually on their way to the wonders just beyond, we rise to the occasion and stand, proudly and respectfully, welcoming them.
The recent national news reports about an Oakdale resident have cast a pall on our fine community and its citizens. I ask that our city and county officials now rise to the occasion and stand against racism and hatred; to remain silent would be to concede. Stand and tell the world we have, “No room for racism.”
Kathleen Peixoto, Oakdale
