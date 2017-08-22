Bob Grunloh: A realistic look at Obama’s record

Donald Trump inherited unemployment at about 5 percent, the Dow Jones over 20,000, home prices booming, immigrations well vetted and controlled, and his party’s majorities in all areas of government – governors, House and Senate and courts.
Obama inherited over 800,000 jobs being lost every month, stock markets in free fall, an out-of-control foreclosure crisis, businesses closing doors across the nation, two wars unpaid for, and Osama bin Laden unfindable. Obama created health insurance for more than 20 million, eliminated preexisting-conditions clauses, gave parents the ability to insure kids to 26 years and created a healthy outlook and a positive message of hope for all Americans.
It was unpopular, but he saved the auto industry. All this with zero help from Republicans – none! Problems existed, but every effort to address change was met with refusal and rebuke; his results remain remarkable.
Obama worked for the betterment of strangers while being ridiculed for it. He was, and is, one of us. We already were great; now we are just stained.
Bob Grunloh, Turlock
