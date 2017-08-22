Letters to the Editor

Bob Grunloh: A realistic look at Obama’s record

August 22, 2017 12:38 PM

Donald Trump inherited unemployment at about 5 percent, the Dow Jones over 20,000, home prices booming, immigrations well vetted and controlled, and his party’s majorities in all areas of government – governors, House and Senate and courts.

Obama inherited over 800,000 jobs being lost every month, stock markets in free fall, an out-of-control foreclosure crisis, businesses closing doors across the nation, two wars unpaid for, and Osama bin Laden unfindable. Obama created health insurance for more than 20 million, eliminated preexisting-conditions clauses, gave parents the ability to insure kids to 26 years and created a healthy outlook and a positive message of hope for all Americans.

It was unpopular, but he saved the auto industry. All this with zero help from Republicans – none! Problems existed, but every effort to address change was met with refusal and rebuke; his results remain remarkable.

Obama worked for the betterment of strangers while being ridiculed for it. He was, and is, one of us. We already were great; now we are just stained.

Bob Grunloh, Turlock

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto 0:41

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game
International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

View More Video