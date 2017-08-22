Tony Weber: Golden Valley Health Centers at forefront of caring for Valley residents

As National Health Center Week concludes, I want to thank Modesto for continuing to embrace Golden Valley Health Centers. Our non-profit health center, which started from humble beginnings 45 years ago, has grown to 29 locations in 13 communities. Our 150,000 patients come from diverse backgrounds with important healthcare needs that we strive to meet.
The true testament of our work though, comes from the 900-plus employees who ensure that quality care is delivered to the babies, adolescents, parents, and seniors who call Golden Valley their healthcare home.
This year, our health center in west Modesto celebrated it’s 30th anniversary while our facilities in Newman and Modesto’s airport neighborhood marked a decade of service. These occasions, coupled the grand opening of our expanded location in west Turlock, is something Stanislaus County resident can be proud of. Soon, we will soon open a San Joaquin County center as well.
With health care at the center of the national dialogue we have all paused to consider how important medical, dental, specialty and behavioral health care is to our lives. With the continued support of our patients, partners and elected representatives, be assured Golden Valley Health Centers will continue to provide critical primary care for years to come.
Tony Weber, CEO, Golden Valley Health Centers, Merced
Comments