Randy Little: Even Republicans wouldn’t defend Trump’s stand on rioting racists

August 22, 2017 10:59 AM

Week after week, people who surround President Trump are interviewed and they seem to always respond with, “that isn’t what the President meant.” We have heard that from Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But this week, nobody from the White House, no Republicans from the House of Representatives, or Republican from the Senate would appear on Meet the Press. Nobody from the Republican Party currently holding office accepted moderator Chuck Todd’s invitation to discuss the Charlottesville aftermath.

Was it surprising that nobody was willing to defend President Trump, with the often heard, “that isn’t what the President meant”? Equally surprising, no Republican was willing appear with Todd to condemn President Trump.

Meanwhile, President Trump certainly has no problem condemning other people, i.e. Attorney General Sessions, former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, President Obama, Sen. John McCain, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. Lisa Murkowski – the list could fill the page. I thought the Republicans were the majority, yet, many seem to have disappeared. We have a Republican Congressman in Jeff Denham. He has condemned the Nazis and white supremacy movement, but what does he have to say about President Trump’s moral compass?

Randy Little, Turlock

