Michael Lynch: Statues to traitors are appropriate only an alt-America

August 21, 2017 1:38 PM

George Washington earned statues and monuments for being the father of our country and leading the American Revolution. Thomas Jefferson earned his because he wrote the Declaration of Independence. Neither was enshrined because they were slave owners. General Robert E. Lee broke his oath to United States and led the Army of Northern Virginia, seeking to destroy the union in order to preserve slavery. Jefferson Davis was the president of the confederacy.

The civil war was not about states rights, but slavery. Several of the southern states specifically stated this in their articles of succession. No state has the right to let one group of people tear families apart, sell their children, abuse them in every way possible and treat them as property. Republican President Abraham Lincoln knew this. He rid us of that perfidious institution.

So understand why they make statues of people. Lee was a military genius; he deserves to be in military museums and recognized for that skill. To elevate him beyond that is enshrining his treason and the cause of slavery, for which he betrayed the United States. To conflate Lee and Davis statues with Jefferson and Washington is fake, or alt-history.

Michael Lynch, Turlock

