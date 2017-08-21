Mike Killingsworth: Denham’s health care ‘award’ makes me laugh

I read the ad giving Jeff Denham an award for his so-called health care innovation. I had to laugh. Denham voted many times over the last seven years to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He voted for it after Trump was elected. He and his fellow Republicans could not get their crappy replacement legislation passed even after seven years of “planning.” He refuses to engage his constituents regarding important issues including health care in the 10th district during congressional breaks.
Denham should also get a “milk toast” award for not strongly distancing himself from Donald Trump’s indefensible stand on the racism of neo-Nazis, the alt-right and white supremacists. I had an uncle who was wounded twice in WWII fighting with Patton. He got a silver star for taking out a gun emplacement. My stepfather was a B-17 co-pilot who was shot down twice in WWII, once ditching in the English Channel and once behind enemy lines. He was a prisoner of war for a year. They both screamed in the night when dreaming about the horrors of those experiences. Were their courageous efforts for naught? What kind of person softpedals these Nazis and white supremacists?
Mike Killingsworth, Manteca
