Tom Simms: Era of white supremacy has vanished; we all deserve peace and freedom

The violence in Virginia happened when two groups with differing opinions got together in too close an area and tensions increased until one side snapped. Unfortunately, it was predictably the side with little patience for those who disagree with them. This was about an issue that has been going on for more than 150 years. And that issue is not about whether slavery is good or bad. It is about who has the authority to decide whether it is good or bad, the states or the federal government.
Sadly, this incident was not about slavery or states rights or anything like that. It was about which species of upright, biped, mammals were worthy of being top dog on this earth. For my money, the answer is this: white supremacists, your day has come and gone. Get over it! I don’t know what anyone told you, but God told me that every person on this earth deserves to live in peace and freedom. If we can agree on that, many other problems will go away. Will this be easy? No. Is it worth the effort? Absolutely. End of rant.
Tom Simms, Modesto
