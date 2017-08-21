Letters to the Editor

Gary Hector: Charlottesville driver is a terrorist and should be charged as one

August 21, 2017 1:02 PM

In regards to the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va., resulting in the deaths of three people, including Heather Heyer and more than a dozen injured: James Fields Jr. deliberately ran his car into a crowd of people, intending to kill and injure as many as he could. Then he backed his car down the road and drove away, not caring about the people he had just run over. Authorities have charged him with eight counts including second-degree murder. What he did was no different than what the terrorists did in Barcelona, London, France and other countries. James Fields is a home-grown terrorist and should be charged as one.

Gary Hector, Modesto

