Bruce R. Frohman: What did Denham do to deserve a health care award? Tried to cancel it

As recipient of the “2017 Champion of Health Care Innovation Award,” congratulations to Congressman Jeff Denham. Earlier this year, he voted for a bill in Congress that would have caused 24 million citizens to lose their health insurance; he is innovative in voting for misery and suffering.
Rep. Denham’s campaign flyer announcement provides insufficient information to determine the importance of the award and contains “alternative facts.” A reasonable person might be skeptical about the award’s importance. An award as “Man of the Year for South Central Bakersfield” would probably be of greater value to the citizens of his district.
Also, congratulations to Denham in announcing his opposition to racism and hate. He still unconditionally supports President Donald Trump, enabling the activities of a hateful regime to continue. A reasonable person may assume Denham’s words were empty statements, consistent with his past proclamations and deeds.
The sooner Rep. Denham leaves office, the better. His immediate resignation is preferable over any future representation he may provide.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
