Jeanne Hardin: Suggesting Trump on austism spectrum disrespectful on two counts

August 18, 2017 11:49 AM

Re “We should pray for Trump’s recovery” (Letters, Aug. 18): The writer comments that President Donald Trump “might be on the autism spectrum with Asperger’s syndrome due to comments he has made.” It is apparent this writer exhibits prejudice and is misinformed about autism, inferring that if you make inappropriate comments you must have autism. The comments are uncalled for and just another example of a lack of respect for the president of our country but also for those who who have autism and their families.

These families are proud of their family members dealing with this syndrome. I would hope this writer tries to educate herself about autism and Asperger’s syndrome before shooting from the hip and making hurtful comments for others to read.

Jeanne Hardin, Modesto

