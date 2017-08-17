Debbe Bailey: Orwell could have named it ‘Trump Farm’

Does anyone else see the parallels between George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and the Trump campaign and administration? In the book, the animals (the Russian people) overthrew the farmer (the Czar) and took over the farm, with the pigs running things. The pigs taught the mindless sheep to bleat “Four legs good, two legs bad” (i.e., Make America Great Again). They promised to let the animals run the farm (“Drain the Swamp”).
But funny thing. Pretty soon the pigs discovered they liked the power and privileges of being the ruling class and began to take on the characteristics and behaviors of the farmers. Eventually they even started walking on two legs. So they taught those mindless sheep a new chant: “Four legs good, two legs better.” The Trump equivalent? “Make America Hate Again.”
Debbe Bailey, Turlock
