Bruce E. Jones: It’s up to the Republicans to lead us out of despair

Is it possible to be sad, angry and afraid at the same time? Donald Trump has created fear over his sloppy response to the North Korean threat by promising a strong reaction (that we can’t make without terrible consequences) to verbal bluster. He has inflamed anger by insulting and minimizing almost all ethnic/racial/religious groups, excluding white capitalists. He has inflicted sadness by demeaning the dignity of his office and damaging the tools of governance. He has enraged and saddened patriots by his favoritism for a hostile and morally corrupt Russia and, in time, we will see how his family has profited. He has frightened and minimized advocates who fight to reduce the CO2 and pollution damaging the planet.
As a long-ago Republican and (low-level) appointee in Ronald Reagan’s California administration, I confess to great sadness, anger and fear over the failure of the “Grand Old Party” to call out Trump by name and politically pressure him out of his position of intimidation. I beg the Republicans to lead us out of this despair.
Bruce E. Jones, Modesto
