Paul Neumann: Why do we continue to tolerate Trump’s clown show?

At Tuesday’s press conference, President Trump said again and again that he had been waiting for facts, facts about the Charlottesville violence. Here are some background facts:
▪ In 1973, Donald Trump and his father were forced to settle federal charges accusing them of refusing to rent apartments to black Americans.
▪ For two years, Trump pursued a thinly disguised racist claim that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S., the so-called “birther” issue.
▪ The night before the Charlottesville protest, alt-right marchers shouted racist, anti-Jewish and Nazi slogans (“Jews will not replace us”). Counter-protesters did not.
▪ Equating the white supremacy marchers with the (mostly) peaceful protesters, as Trump did, is an example of moral relativism. (Both groups were violent, so both are equally guilty.)
How long will we enable this clown and this clown show to continue?
Paul Neumann, Modesto
