Michael King: By standing by Trump, Republicans like Denham neuter themselves

After the sad events in Virginia, and the weak response by Mr. Trump, we should all finally understand that (using Donald Trump’s favorite word) we have a “fake” president. By any standard of measurement used to evaluate a president, Trump is a total failure both as a president and a man. He has given aid and comfort to the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK while showing them that the federal government will do nothing to stop them.
Seems our elected officials (with some exceptions such as John McCain, Lindsey Graham, etc) cannot find the moral courage to stand up and put America above party and re-election. This includes Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and our own Jeff Denham. It is beyond a disgrace that such a man as Donald Trump is the head of this country and the men cited above have become eunuchs in their desire to remain in power.
Michael King, Modesto
