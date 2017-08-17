David Cooperider: Take a deep breath and remember what’s important to all of us

I’m going to ask this of everyone: Let’s all just take a deep breath! I suggest there is too much “hate speech” going on everyday. The media is a source of information, not motivation. None of us chose the color of our skin or the flag we were born under. None of us chose our native language. Our parents indoctrinate our religion.
You might disagree, but do you choose who you are attracted to? I will only judge others by their character.
Take a deep breath! All of us should take care of our families. We can’t do that without taking care of ourselves. Eat well. Work out. Hug your kids and talk to your neighbors.
No one needs to drive a vehicle into a crowd of human beings. Defend your family; mass shootings aren’t cool! Maybe this doesn’t apply to you, but it might apply to someone you know. Be a mentor. Be a leader. Communicate healthy. Lets all just take a deep breath. Be well.
David Cooperider, Modesto
Comments