Katherine M. Conrotto: Most Republicans should hang their heads in shame over Trump

With the exception of Gov. John Kasich (Ohio) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), as we’ll as Speaker Paul Ryan, the silence of our Republican Congress and other national officials in the face of President Trump’s unacceptable speech supporting the actions of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Va., has left a black mark on the American presidency that can never be erased!
Americans everywhere should be hanging their heads in shame that this man, with his horribly unacceptable views, is being given a pass by the members of his party and that no move is being made to impeach this leader who is – at best – immoral, unethical and incredibly incompetent! He barely mentioned the death of Heather Heyer, that occurred as she stood at the rally in Charlottesville to represent all that is good and right about this country, because she believed, as most of us believe, in liberty and justice for all!
Katherine M. Conrotto, Modesto
Comments