Letters to the Editor

Richard Cato: Putting racist on front page makes them seem more important than they are

August 16, 2017 12:51 PM

Re “This is a huge victory,’ Oakdale white supremacist says after deadly clash” (Front page, Aug. 15): I have to take you to task for your front-page story about the comment from an Oakdale white supremacist. The story may be newsworthy but does it deserve front page coverage? It couldn’t go on the back page of the ads section or even on the inside of the front page?

Giving these people front-page coverage only emboldens them and gives them a false sense of importance. These fringe groups fomenting hate and anger are not what folks in the Central Valley are all about. We may need to know that these people exist in our midst, but you should take a stand against giving these people an inflated sense of relevance. They have nothing of value to add to the debate. They only serve to distract us from the good that others do to advance good citizenship, safety for all citizens and promoting a positive image for our children and the outside world.

Your superficial take on this person ignores the real story of how a former military member is still in school at 31 and has apparently sunk into a hate-filled philosophy we fought a world war to eradicate.

Richard Cato, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Turlock advances in NorCal Open Division volleyball

    Turlock High School advanced to the CIF Northern California Open Division volleyball semifinals with a 25-16, 13-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12 victory over Menlo (Atherton) on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Turlock High’s Bulldog Arena. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Turlock advances in NorCal Open Division volleyball

Turlock advances in NorCal Open Division volleyball 1:29

Turlock advances in NorCal Open Division volleyball
Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto 0:41

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto
Guess How Much The Salvation Army Raised at Their Kettle Kickoff 1:46

Guess How Much The Salvation Army Raised at Their Kettle Kickoff

View More Video